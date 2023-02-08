I have played in more than 25 countries – DJ Flava

Dubai-based Nigerian International DJ, Azeez Jagun, otherwise known as DJ Flava has made a good name for himself, globetrotting the world while doing what he loves to do best, music. He is a multi-genre DJ who specializes in all kinds of sounds and genres, including Hip hop to Afrobeats, Amapiano, House, RnB and the list goes on.

In a chat with Potpourri, the Lagos-born disc jockey said he has travelled the world, unleashing his craft on different audiences and cultures. He is no beginner in the game but a hard-boiled professional whose love for music and fashion is quite remarkable.

According to him, “I’m an international multi-genre DJ with many years of experience. I have played around the world in about 25 countries so far, experiencing great culture and humanity. I also have a clothing line that celebrates pop culture with an inclusion of themed street-style. I was born in Lagos, Nigeria and I’m currently based in Dubai, UAE. I have always loved music and fashion since middle school.”

“As an international multi-genre DJ, I specialize in all kinds of sounds, music and genres, alternating from Hip-hop to Afrobeats, Amapiano, House, RnB and the list goes on. I play at international gigs, festivals, carnivals, weddings and so forth. I host and play from time to time at diverse clubs in Dubai, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Turkey, Georgia, Cyprus, Mozambique and the list goes on,” he added.

DJ Flava has made as much success in music as he has made in fashion. He launched his endorsed clothing line eight years ago. He has over time fashioned different collections with social and environmental themes, culture appreciation themes and all his collections are available on Instagram @flavamusic_merchandise as well as my personal account, @deejay_flava.

“I recently re-created my winter all-over logo tracksuit in white and black colour with a touch of street style. I also buy and sell cars internationally and have them delivered at various locations across the world. As for my clothing line, we take orders and deliver across the world, orders can be placed through our Instagram pages,” he said.

With his diverse experience and knowledge of the international music industry and based on his accomplishment DJ Flava is poised to be a role model to aspiring DJs across the world.

He is a fervent believer in African music and he is on a sort of a crusade to propagate the culture.

“The African music culture is growing and expanding and we are benefitting from the global dominance. The world is listening to us now,” he said.