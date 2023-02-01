Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba

he Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has inaugurated a database to capture the biometric and records of all policemen in the country.

The Police “SmartForce” Database Management Centre was inaugurated by the I-G on Wednesday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He said the centre was to ensure proper and accurate records of personnel for easy tracking and deployment of personnel to operational areas.

Adejobi added that the idea was also to ease administrative bottlenecks.

According to him, the SmartForce with storage servers is domiciled in the Nigeria Police Force National Command and Control Centre.

“The system will aid in planning for the deployment of personnel, budgetary-related issues, tracing and identification of personnel.

“It will also ease the retrieval of records as it relates to serving and retired police personnel,” he said.

The Force spokesman said the I-G also inaugurated ongoing training of Police Public Relations Officers and ICT personnel from 36 states and the FCT.

He explained that the training was on the handling of the gadgets provided for data capturing of all personnel.

Adejobi explained that the gadgets have modernised hi-tech biometric machine with features like fingerprint scanner and facial recognition application.

He added that the database was in line with the I-G’s vision of having a police force driven by cutting-edge technology.

The Force spokesman said the I-G directed all commands and formations to overhaul the old system and switch to the digitalised process.