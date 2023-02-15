I don’t associate with cultists, criminals – Oniba

By Henry Ojelu

The Oniba of Iba kingdom, Oba Adeshina Sulaimon Raji yesterday disassociated himself from social media posts linking him to some criminals and cultists in his community.

Reacting to viral social media posts alleging that was aiding an alleged cultist, Sholee to perpetrate crime in the Iba area of Lagos, the Oniba said the posts were attempts to malign his reputation.

The Oniba who is also the Chairman, Parks & Garages Administrators, Lagos state restated that he has zero tolerance for criminality and would not support or associate with anyone linked to any form of crime.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a malicious, malignant and vicious statement of cruelty targeted at degrading my image and personality. I am a king with high integrity and has zero tolerance for nonsense expecially crime.

“I am in no way connected to anyone named Sholee. I am sure that post is the handwriting of mischief makers and success haters who are only good at brewing tensions and downgrading fellow humans.

“My hatred for criminality has geared my initiative to improve security in my environment through which I have donated logistics such as vehicles to track criminals to Iba Police Station. I have also single handedly built a Magistrate Court in my community which I handed over to the State Government.

“If I am aiding and abetting criminals, would I have done all that? I am a king that loves peace and hates violence.”

The King called on the State Security Service, SSS, and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and other relevant security agencies to immediately investigate the despiteful and blasphemous act and bring the perpetrators to book.