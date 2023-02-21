I didn’t collect campaign money from any candidate – Toyin Abraham

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has revealed that her support for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is not money driven.

Recall the actress got a lot of backlash from online trolls after she disclosed her support for Tinubu.

She said,“ I love Asiwaju and I’m speaking about myself. I love him. And I’ll vote for him because I love him. Although I’ve not decided, I’m just telling you. And because of the things he has done for my industry.”

On social media, Toyin’s choice of candidate has drawn both praise and condemnation.

Toyin slammed Nigerians for criticising her for supporting Tinubu during an Instagram live session with Kemi Afolabi.

She claimed that due to the fact that she didn’t collect any money from the APC presidential candidate, those who placed curses on her were wasting their time.

Toyin went on to warn Nigerians should stop cyberbullying one another because of the candidate she chose.

She said, “If anybody curses me or swears at me, it can’t affect me because I didn’t collect money. Only those that took money will be affected.

“I, Oluwatoyin, I didn’t collect money neither did I campaign for anyone but we’re having this discussion because this is my country. I’m a Nigerian and I gave birth to my child here.

“Nobody can pay me. I’m making my money, I sell my movies in cinemas, I sell them on platforms, I’m making my money and I’m fine. The point is to choose your candidate and don’t bully me.”