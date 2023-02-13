I didn’t author release on courtesy visit to Oba of Lagos – Osuntokun

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, has dissociated himself from a press release purporting that the Oba of Lagos declined to meet with the LP Candidate, Peter Obi.

Osuntokun said this in a statement he issued on Monday.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a fictitious “Press Release” purportedly released by me titled “Oba of Lagos : LP courtesy Visit.”

“The said deceptive release claimed, among other things that ‘We informed Oba of Lagos that Peter Obi wanted to come and pay homage to him before our rally in Lagos but Oba said that we should not come.’

“The fictitious release further claimed that Oba’s reason for not wanting to meet with Peter Obi was that “Oba is not interested in seeing another presidential candidate except Bola Tinubu”.

He further said, “I wish to clearly state that the fictitious release did not emanate from me, and I never had such a conversation with the revered Oba of Lagos or any of his representatives.

“Please disregard the release at whatever it represents. Henceforth, please disregard any other release that does not originate from our campaigns official communication channels.

“May I once again assure Nigerians that we will continue to run a campaign that is devoid of calumny, and by the grace of God we shall overcome.”