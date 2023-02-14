I deserve to be president, Tinubu says in Imo

—As Buhari bags ‘Friend in Diaspora’ title from Imo monarchs

––Traditional rulers ‘ve resolved to support APC says Uzodimma

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Tuesday told the People of Imo State that he deserved to be the President.

“I want to be, and deserve to be the President and I will follow the footsteps of President Buhari when elected, not if elected,” he said at the rally of the APC in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

This is as the Imo State Traditional Council on Tuesday in Owerri honoured President Muhammadu Buhari with a traditional title, “Nwanne di na-mba”, (Brother in Diaspora).

The traditional rulers according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publucity, Chief Femi Adesina, appreciated the Nigerian leader “for love shown to the South East, and sustained legacy of promoting peace and harmony in the country.”

President Buhari thanked Eze Imo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Emmanuel Chukwuagina Okeke, for the recognition, assuring that he will continue to demonstrate his love for the South East and citizens.

The President was quoted as saying, “I thank you so much for this honour that I will continue to remember for the rest of my life. Thank you for getting all the senior citizens to receive us.

“We have experienced difficult times as a country and discovered that it is better to carry on together.”

President Buhari noted the value of shared national vision that enhances cohesion, urging more harmony across state and national levels as “good neighbours”.

The President urged Nigerians to remain good neighbours and show themselves as good neighbours.

“God has brought us here, and the party also brought us to you,” he said.

He also noted that he came to present All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the council and indigenes.

The President said he had already followed Asiwaju to some states, including Nasarawa, Katsina and Sokoto and was prepared to showcase the candidate in more places.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, said the honour was well deserved considering the historical impact of President Buhari’s administration on infrastructure in the state, with upgrade of higher institutions, road constructions and appointments in key positions.

The Governor said the commissioning of the MCC road in the central city by the President further revealed the penchant for approving projects that will improve the livelihood of the people.

“Words are not enough to show our appreciation to the President,” he said.

The Governor noted that crude oil theft in the state had been halted by creation of a naval base by President Buhari, and more security structures had been put in place for wellbeing of the people.

“To further show love by our people on Valentine’s Day, our people have agreed to support our presidential candidate and other APC candidates in the polls.

“Traditional rulers are not partisan, and they have told me in confidence that they will support our party because of love for President Buhari,” the Governor added.

In his remarks, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu thanked the Imo Traditional Council for the recognition on Valentine’s Day.

“I pay respect to all the traditional rulers that have received us at the palace. I present myself as the most capable and competent person to step into the shoes of the man you have just honoured.”

While maintaining that he deserved to be the President, he said, ‘ I will consolidate on our unity, development and camaraderie. It is only in peace that we can develop.

“You mentioned upgrading of educational institutions. Education is the greatest weapon we can deploy against poverty. We are here today because of the benefit of education.”

The Chairman of the Imo State Traditional Council said giving the President the friendship title on Valentine’s Day reflects a new level of relationship inspired by President Buhari’s integrity, magnanimity and charity.

He thanked the President for elevating educational and health infrastructure in the state, like upgrading Alvan Ikoku College of Education to a university and the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri to a teaching hospital.

“Coincidentally today is Valentine’s Day and it is a day to show love all over the world. The President is not only here to commission a project and attend a campaign rally, but to share his love with us,” Eze Imo said.

President Buhari commissioned the 12.5kilometer MCC road, appreciating Imo State indigenes for supporting Governor Uzodinma and the federal government.