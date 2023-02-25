I came out to vote for good roads, 74 year-old woman

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Mama Igbajimankom Agbe and two of her friends , Mrs Prisca and madam Jessy Pius all in their 70’s said they came out to vote so that they would have good roads in their life time .

Madam Pius said even if she doesn’t witness the roads , that she wants her children to take her through a good road when she dies.

Speaking with Vanguard at Nkum Iboor Ward, Aladin, Ogoja the trio said they cannot afford another 4 years of bad road , bad governance hence they came out to vote.