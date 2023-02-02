I am inspired by Nigerian big names – PmaX

By Chris Onuoha

A Nigerian sensational entertainer, Paul Oluwaseun Adebayo popularly known as PmaX ‘PmaXstar’ has said that his inspiration in the music industry is drawn from the country’s big names.

The artist, songwriter who doubles as a cinematographer since 2018 stated this in a chat with journalists as he sets to unveil his new project.

The songwriter whose dexterity in writing songs in fast sequence credited to his ingenuity is currently working on his latest single “Abena” produced by Dip Tunes.

According to him, choosing music as a career for some musicians came along the line while others had it in them from childbirth. Such is the case with PmaX whose passion for the music developed during his childhood days.

Speaking about his journey into music, Pmax noted that he is inspired by big names in the Nigerian music industry such as Tubaba, Sunny Ade, late Dagrin, Wizkid among others.

He said “I fell in love with music since I was a child, because my family members were lovers of music. I could also imagine how chorus session during morning devotions used to be melodious and appealing. That is when I developed interest in music and it has been in the system since then.”

He also mentioned that his latest music project titled “Abena” produced by Dip Tunes, is a smash hit that calls the attention of the listener always.

“PmaX hails from Lagos Island. I am a socialite, dancer and lover of great songs. I am out to change the music industry positively with my songs,” he said.