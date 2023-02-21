HURIWA hails disbandment of Ebubeagu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Monday, hailed the disbandment of the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi State by a Federal High Court in Abakaliki last week.

HURIWA, in a press briefing in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko gave the commendation.

Recall that the Abakaliki Federal High Court had ruled that the disbandment of Ebubeagu was as a consequence of several alleged human rights abuses, extortion, illegal arrest and illegal use of firearms by the security outfit.

The court ordered the Ebonyi State Government to, as a matter of urgency, pay the some of N50,000,000 to a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Chief Abia Onyike, who the security outfit, in November 2022, allegedly abducted and tortured for over two hours in the state.

The court declared that the establishment of Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Security Agency was unconstitutional, null and void and said the Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Security Agency and the Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Corps had no powers to mount roadblocks on federal highways and major roads in Ebonyi State.

Commenting, HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “The verdict of the court disbanding Ebubeagu is a welcome development.”