Human rights abuse in Anambra: Soludo hails IGPs intervention

By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP, for intervening in the alleged human rights abuses by police operatives at the Zone 13 headquarters, Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of the state.

The IGP has set up a special panel to investigate the allegations at the end of which a report would be issued.

Some of the police officers have already been taken to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for questioning.

Reacting on the development, Governor Soludo said it had become imperative to await the outcome of the investigations by the IGP which, he stated, is expected soonest.

Press secretary to the governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, in a statement said: “Governor Soludo wishes to assure the entire public that the government is closely monitoring the situation and would ensure that justice is done at the end of the day if anyone is found culpable.

“In the mean time, the governor has requested the Attorney General of Anambra State to immediately call for, and review all the files of cases on allegation of commission of offences created by the laws of our state, being handled by the said members of the police Rapid Response Squad, RRS, housed at the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, Awkuzu, Oyi local government area of the state.

“This will enable the Attorney General give such directions or take such necessary legal actions in line with section 211 of the Constitution and sections 148, 149 and 150 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Anambra State 2022.

“The governor therefore appeals to the people of Anambra State and the entire public to remain patient and allow the law take its due course.

“Ndi Anambra should be rest assured that the administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has zero tolerance for criminality and would always allow the rule of law to reign supreme at all times, while justice must be given to those who deserve it.”