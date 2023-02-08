Human Capital Development: Governor Emmanuel’s industrial drive towards a prosperous Akwa Ibom- Anwana

By MefLyN Anwana

Human capital development is an important factor in the growth of an economy. When the potentials of human capital are effectively harnessed, it results in increased productivity, profitability, innovation and a more inclusive society. Governor Emmanuel is building and training a large network of leading entrepreneurs, with over 30000 youths impacted via social impact and entrepreneurship education programs spanning across all Local government areas. These leading entrepreneurs are equipped with start-up funds and equipments to create new, pattern-changing ideas to solve seemingly intractable challenges and act as key factors for economic growth as Entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of any society. They point us to the next frontiers of change in the society and inspire the ideas that will shape the economic landscape of the society.

Governor Udom Emmanuel came into governance with a clear mission to drive industrial action and development in Akwa Ibom State riding on a paradigm shift from a civil service-dependent economy to an industrialized economy.

To set the stage for this shift, he started with a mindset shift drive through the DAKKADA philosophy , a clarion to Akwa Ibomites to rise to the faith of greatness and chart their path in life. The message spread like wildfire and caught on, especially with the youths. This drive has led to an entrepreneurial revolution across the state with Akwa Ibomites delving into entrepreneurial endeavours.

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration has recorded unprecedented achievements cutting across different sectors of the economy including Agriculture, human capital development, aviation development, health, etc. all of these has made for ease of business in AkwaIbom State. This intense focus and investment on human capital development has brought about a lot of success stories that are clearly evident and has impacted the business ecosystem of the state, creating a prosperous Akwa Ibom.

In His quest to scale enterprises Governor Udom Emmanuel launched an enterprise development program called the My Entrepreneurial Goals Program (MEGP).

My Entrepreneurial Goals Programme is an entrepreneurial development training programme whose focus is to identify, empower through training and certify Akwa Ibom start-up and existing entrepreneurs to define clear goals for their businesses, providing the right network for partnership and educate them on basic business tools which can guide them in making decisions for their businesses. The program has been running for four years and the results have been impressive. Before now, it was difficult getting Akwa Ibom youths to register for free training on business and entrepreneurship, they would usually turn down such offers but with the increasing shift in mindset, the Megp training sessions are oversubscribed and the coordinators always have hard time pruning down the number of applicants to a manageable number. So far thousands of youths have undergone training in seven batches with more on the waiting list. The program is on course to meet the objective which is to identify 30,000 Akwa Ibom startups and growing businesses with ideas that have the potential to succeed. It aims to create businesses that will generate 100,000 new jobs and engagements across Akwa Ibom State in four years by developing businesses through business skills training, mentoring, access to seed capital funding, equipment funding information and membership in the MEGP Alumni Network.

In recognition of the fact that the world is going digital and ICT businesses are upscaling while considering conversational commerce for MSMEs, the government in 2022 undertook a large-scale training of entrepreneurs equipping them with digital skills, effectively turning them into digipreneurs. They were equipped with digital marketing skills, web designing, programming, graphics designing and other vital skills. One can only imagine the resultant effects and impact that this human capital development drive brings on the individuals and on the state’s economy.

In November 2022, the Government of Akwa Ibom Statethrough the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Managementembarked on The Dakkada Entrepreneurial Community Outreach (DECO), a project-based assistance scheme aimed at empowering entrepreneurs in the ecosystem who have been part of the different human capacity development programmes. An Uyo-based entrepreneur, Mrs Josephine Akpan emerged winner of the Dakkada Entrepreneurial Community Outreach (DECO 2022) Business pitch competition to clinch the 2 million nairastar prize. Akpan, who emerged tops ahead of three other finalists, is an agropreneur who majors in the production and distribution of powdered onions.

Equipment and tools worth millions of Naira were given to selected entrepreneurs at their business premises practically highlighting Governor Udom Emmanuel’s unrelenting commitment to human capital development and a prosperous Akwa Ibom.

The industrialization drive of Governor Udom Emmanuel is yielding results. With the air gateway established and in robust operations,infrastructural development security, investments in Power , road infrastructure, Agric investments ,over 22 industries and more coming AkwaIbom is gradually settling in, not just as an investment Hub but an Entrepreneurial one. Having identified the agricultural potential of the state and creating a conducive environment for investments,

Governor UdomEmmanuel has made it easy for investors to invest in AkwaIbom with the offering of incentives through private-public partnership .The Jubilee Syringe manufacturing company located in Onna, Akwa Ibom State, is the largest disposable syringe factory in Africa and exports syringes to African countries and Europe. It has a production capacity of 400 million to 1billion syringes per annum.

The Kings Flour Mill located in Mkpot/Okat in Onna Local Government with a production capacity of 500 metric tons of wheat and 400 tons of flour per day is one of the companies set up by the industrialization drive of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

The 11,000-hectare coconut plantation lying across three local government areas of Mkpat Enin, Eastern Obolo and Okobo is positioned to grow two million stands of coconut palms while at the same time building a world-class coconut factory to process the coconuts into coconut oil and other by-products.

The multi-billion naira St Gabriel Coconut Oil refinery is the first of its kind in Africa, it is fully operational and can process one million nuts a day. This company with state-of-the-art infrastructure is on its way to being an African conglomerate.

Similarly, the digital electric Metering Solutions Manufacturing Services Limited company is the first of its kind in Nigeria. With 20,580sqm state-of-the-art meter manufacturing facility based in Akwa Ibom State, it is the largest in West Africa with a capacity to produce 3 million meters yearly on a three-shift pattern. This company is now the largest indigenous supplier of electric meters to Nigeria’s electricity sector. It is set to supply a minimum of 250,000 meters to cater for the domestic and international markets.

Taking advantage of the coastal marine endowment of the state, a project like the Ibom Ibom Deep Sea Port is positioned to revolutionize the business landscape in Akwa Ibom and turn around the economic fortunes of the state.

Other companies include the Palm kernel processing factory in Ukanafun Lga, the Power and Gas processing plant ,the Greenwell Fertilizer blending company Abak with a production capacity of 40,000 metric tons per annum as well as the cottage industry at Itam and lots more.

As Governor Udom Emmanuel enters the last lap of his administration, we must continue to support the human capital development initiatives as this will yield economic prosperity towards a prosperous AkwaIbom.