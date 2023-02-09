HUAWEI bags data privacy awards

By Godwin Oritse

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has been conferred the Data Privacy Award by the Nigerian Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) as the most pro-active company for capacity building/awareness on Data Privacy and Protection and for its exceptional dedication to safeguarding client data.



The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC was also conferred the award of Pillar of Support together with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Speaking at the award Ceremony, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy said that the bureau’s goal was to assure compliance rather than just punish, question, or look into agencies that disobeyed existing data protection laws.



He cautioned both the public and private sectors to uphold the privacy and confidentiality of their data of their constituents and to serve as advocates for the Nigerian Data Protection Bill, Policy and regulation.

He said: “We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts to protect customer data,” said Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Osita Iweze. We believe that data privacy is not just a legal requirement, but a moral obligation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to earn and maintain the trust of our customers and partners.”



Similarly, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the pioneer National Commissioner/ Chief Executive officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau recognizes companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting personal information, promoting transparency and providing secure data storage.

He commended Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited for its continuous assistance in implementing industry-leading security measures and for its unconditional, overarching, dedicated support towards the Bureau since its inception, thereby ensuring the smooth transition for the Bureau and seamless activity in its daily operations.