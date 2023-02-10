How we’re driving growth in Edo —Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his government was investing in infrastructural development and focusing on education and innovation to drive growth and place the state on the path of sustainable development.

Obaseki, who addressed journalists in Benin City, yesterday, highlighted the role of infrastructure, innovation and education in achieving a more prosperous future for Edo residents.

The governor said a robust infrastructure network was essential to support the growth of business and commerce, reassuring that the government was putting the necessary infrastructure in place, including fibre optic cables, good road networks, and steady electricity, among others to spur economic growth in the state.

According to the governor, the state government’s emphasis on infrastructure, innovation and education was not just about creating a better future for Edo State but about empowering the people and unlocking their full potential.

He said: “Our roadmap prioritises infrastructure development, education and innovation. We intend to connect fibre optic cables to all 18 local government areas before the end of this year.

“The land administration has been completely digitised and designed and we implemented the first digital fleet management system for the civil and public service in Edo to improve workplace mobility.

“We have transformed and set a new standard via technology in education in the EdoBEST programme and partnered institutions to train people in Edo on digital and creative skills.”