How TAFTA is upskilling next generation of Nigerian creatives

The creative institution recently signed an MoU with the Screenwriters Guild of Nigeria and opened learning centers to support students taking its programs. Now it has opened applications for the next cohort!

Terra Academy for The Arts (TAFTA) an institution run by Nigeria’s leading culture and art centre, Terra Kulture, recently partnered with the Screenwriters Guild of Nigeria (SWGN) to foster the long-term empowerment of Nigerian youths in the creative industry. In the same vein, TAFTA commissioned some creative learning centers in Kano, Lagos, and Ogun.

The creative academy’s goal is to build and empower a community of young Nigerians who will impact the economy and society by transforming the creative industry. Offering a rigorous and innovative curriculum with specialized courses in sound design, stage lighting, animation, and scriptwriting, the academy provides young Nigerians with world-class creative education and career and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The partnership with SWGN will work to fulfill the academy’s objective to guide and build creatives who will thrive in the industry, while the learning centers provide creative education and practical training to vulnerable youths through impactful and innovative six-week courses strategically designed by experts in the creative industry.

Although primarily an e-learning platform, the program now offers in-person facilities at six learning centers for students who lack access to the internet, electricity, or compatible devices. At the conclusion of the six-week run, an additional two-week inclusive program was designed to ensure the practical application of the courses through hands-on experience workshops. In addition, the program will provide its participants with foundational training, internships, employment opportunities, and enterprise support.

TAFTA’s training program is set to receive its 2nd cohort of students with the recent announcement of its reopened admissions portal. With the goal of training 65,000 youths aged 16 – 35 in Lagos, Kano, and Ogun within five years, the academy has urged interested parties to submit their application for the free program on their website www.terraacademyforthearts.com. Requiring only a senior secondary school qualification, the primarily e-learning-based courses will impart relevant skills needed to succeed as professionals in the creative industry.

The Academy’s learning centres are open to all registered participants in the program and through reservations made either by phone, online or in-person at the centers.