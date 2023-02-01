By Adeola Badru

The Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lanre Gbajabiamila has expressed optimism that the National Lottery Nigeria will be an important contributor to economic growth and development in Nigeria.

He, therefore, said the NLRC will be committed to ensuring that the National Game is well-regulated and meets international standards, while stressing that they look forward to the successful launch of the National Game.

Gbajabiamila, expressed the optimism, yesterday, during an inspection and facility visit to the National Lottery Nigeria, in preparation for the take-off of the national games in the country.

In a statement made available to Vanguard from the commission’s office, the visit was aimed at understanding the company’s operations, and its commitment to responsible gaming, which he said, was an indication of the government’s commitment to the development of the national lottery in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila was welcomed by the Managing Director of National Lottery Nigeria, Layi Onafowokan, who gave him a tour of their facilities, including their state-of-the-art digital lottery systems, security measures, and customer service operations.

While speaking, he expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in the preparation of the facilities and urged the staff to stay focused on the task ahead.

He stated that the NLRC will continue to work with the National Lottery Nigeria to ensure that it meets the highest standards of quality and integrity.

Gbajabiamila said: “It was a privilege to visit National Lottery Nigeria Today. The company’s commitment to responsible gaming, ethical operations, and transparency is commendable and serves as a model for the lottery industry.”

“I appreciate the efforts of National Lottery Nigeria in contributing to the nation’s revenue, and I look forward to working together to ensure that the lottery industry continues to thrive and serve Nigeria.”

The statement added that Gbajabiamila also held a discussion with the management team and praised their contributions and commitment to creating jobs and economic opportunities in the community.

While speaking, Managing Director of National Lottery Nigeria, Layi Onafowokan, expressed commitment of the National Lottery Nigeria to the success of the National game, expressing their appreciation to the NLRC for the support and guidance that has been provided to them.

“We will also like to assure you that what we are doing today will be to the economic benefit of Nigerians in general. We guarantee you that the games we have lined up will change the lives of people and we are going to be ensuring responsible gaming.”

“Additionally, we will be supporting various initiatives in the areas of sports, education and health. These are paramount to the Nigerian populace and we are going to be supporting these causes. Once again, we appreciate you for this courtesy visit. Please be rest assured that the National Lottery Nigeria is set to launch the National Games in a very short time.”

Onafowokan, while speaking further said: “We are honoured to have Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila visit us today. This visit demonstrates the importance that the government places on the lottery industry and its impact on the local economy. We are proud of our company’s commitment to responsible gaming, ethical operations, and transparency, and we are confident that this visit will further strengthen our relationship with the government.”

“National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) was designed as a social intervention tool that will directly and positively affect the lives of Nigerians by giving them the opportunity to win mouthwatering prizes. The company also aims to start a “Good Causes” Foundation that supports sports, youths, education, health provision, assistance at times of grief, and much more.”

“At inception, Nigerians can play the National Lottery Nigeria on USSD channels and our Website. Our USSD code and Website shall be unveiled soon, while other channels shall be introduced subsequently.”

“National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) shall offer jackpot games, instant games and many more.’

“Our flagship game is the Naija Mega Jackpot with a minimum Jackpot of N45 million, which is progressive and shall grow to hundreds of millions and more.”