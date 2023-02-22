How marketing communications is impacting global business success in a digital era

As technology changes the way companies do business around the world, the concept and practice of effective communication, whether Marketing Communications and/or Corporate Communication, has also changed in scope and dynamics.

With accelerated globalization impacting businesses worldwide, more and more brands are realizing that a solid ability to communicate effectively across borders is necessary to deliver value in a global marketplace.

In this interview, Global Marketing Executive and strategic communicator, Oluwaseun Adebola speaks on how his cross-functional experience in various areas of core marketing, growth, strategy, internal communications, corporate communications, research, stakeholder management, media & public relations, alongside digital marketing is helping him to drive growth for successful global brands and businesses.

How would you describe the evolution of the integrated marketing communications sector in the last decade?

The Integrated marketing communications sector has seen tremendous growth and advancement in the last decade. Top companies and businesses are leveraging the most innovative and relevant strategies, platforms and tactics as opposed to staying stuck in a traditional and ‘one-size-fits-all’ marketing rut.

You will find that while there is still a place for traditional mediums today, the undeniable growth of social media, search engines and several other digital capabilities over the past decade present invaluable opportunities for marketing communication professionals everywhere. With advanced targeting techniques, the power to automate processes and the rise in smartphone use, the emergence of content marketing and an increase in brand storytelling, it’s safe to say the modern-day marketing communications specialists now have at their disposal, an array of tools, platforms and tactics to deliver exceptional value for businesses.

Also for corporate communications, job functions like public relations, media relations, external stakeholder communication, investor relation, internal or employee communication are fast expanding to include marketing and advertising in the most integrated fashion. Put so the silos are making way for more inclusive integration.

Tell us about your background and how you ventured into communications?

I started out as a scriptwriter, broadcaster and presenter and moved into financial services as a marketing executive. By 2014 I had grown to become brand manager, solidly leading corporate communications and strategy in that sector.

Presently I am the global Marketing Lead at KOBO360, an innovation leader in digital logistics powering African enterprises using technology with a physical presence in 7 African countries. Prior to joining KOBO, I was Head of Marketing Communications at Simba Group (power products) where I led marketing strategy and execution for brands such as Luminous and Genus. Before joining Simba Group, I was the Head of Brand and Communications at Afriland Properties Plc, a pan-African real estate company and Heirs Holding subsidiary.

As a Global Marketing Executive and a strategic communicator, I amassed considerable cross-functional experience in various areas of core marketing, growth, strategy, internal communications, corporate communications, research, stakeholder management, strategic partnerships, brand building, and management, media & public relations, media planning, product development, digital marketing, and innovation development.

Further to these, I am an alumnus of Harvard University where I bagged a professional certification in growth strategies. I am also a graduate of Rome Business School, Italy where I earned a master’s degree in Marketing and Communications. I also hold a professional diploma from Digital Marketing Institute, Ireland and an abridged MBA from Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK.

With over 12 years of experience, driving global business growth, and I have successfully built a track record delivering business results in the financial, real estate, energy, and tech sectors,by building and scaling a cohesive marketing team and leading all aspects of go-to-market/marketing and brand communication.

What are some of your most significant milestones in your marketing and corporate communications journey?

Firstly, making a sharp switch from my first degree, which is Physics to marketing communications will always remain one of the best things I’ve done. Secondly, my transition into brand and corporate communications and later on marketing, were significant milestones in my career. The innovations that I was privileged to lead across board were also significant, especially when they become key growth drivers for the businesses I led. I have also invested a lot in research, capacity building alongside higher and professional education. These investments have added significant value to my career and I see them all as important milestones.

Over the last 5 years, you have advanced to become a global marketing communications leader, what helped you climb to this height and what does the role entails?

I am responsible for managing global marketing communications and relations by implementing efficient marketing strategies for brand perception and promotions locally and internationally. To do this efficiently I would usually conduct data and statistical analysis from market trends to identify business opportunities that would enhance the company’s brand image and generate more revenue resources.

Analytical skills are very important for global marketing communications lead. My strong communication skills and background have also proven helpful, especially because as a lead, you must be able to communicate effectively with a broad-based team made up of other managers or staff members during corporate executions, campaigns, advertising, promotions, marketing process and partnerships.

Critical thinking and remarkable creativity are also important qualities that have distinguished me from the crowd. My ability to generate new and imaginative ideas has placed me in a vantage position to deliver exceptional business growth for the brands that I lead.

What role does a solid corporate and marketing communication strategy play in building successful global brands and businesses?

I strongly believe that all companies, regardless of size, must understand and appreciate the opportunities and challenges of globalization. To create a positive image and strong visibility for a business, a solid corporate and marketing communication strategy is required. This helps to create effective campaigns that resonate with target audiences across borders.

Also, because the global marketing strategic plan is designed in alignment with a broader company strategic plan, it is very easy to drive significant growth for the business. These growth are then easily measured by well defined metrics and KPIs.

A solid corporate and marketing communications plan is also inclusive, helping to manage the relationships with agencies and outside marketing partners. The plan also helps in the management of the global marketing budget, assisting the brand to optimise marketing spend.

At the recently held Brandcomm 2022 Awards, you were named Marketing Professional of the year, eLogistics. How do you feel about this recognition?

I am honored to be recognized among other top performing professionals, within the ecosystem. The Brandcomm awards is prestigious and it’s a delight to emerge Marketing Professional of the Year for significantly advancing elogistics across Africa.

With accelerated globalization impacting businesses worldwide, it is becoming more imperative for marketing professionals to tell compelling stories about their brands and businesses, across borders and I am happy to be recognized for doing this and more importantly delivering significant value in a global marketplace.

What trends would you say are transforming the marketing communications industry in this digital era?

Technology is playing a significant role in the lives of businesses today. In this digital age, along with increasing technology usage, the distance between businesses and consumers is disappearing, with technology serving as the bridge of value.

Conversational marketing whether through messaging or other mobile apps, social media optimization, emotional connection through personalized experiences and the emergence of hybrid engagements are some of the trends shaping marketing presently.

These trends prioritize meeting customers and consumers where they are leveraging innovative technologies and they will continue to affect the future of marketing.

What is your advice for upcoming practitioners who are looking at leading global communications for businesses in the future?

The field of marketing communications and corporate communications is exciting, looking at the entire process from client and partner relations to PR, to developing marketing strategies or even spearheading advertising and promotional executions.

A strong consumer and product awareness, good organizational and planning skills, excellent written and verbal communication alongside, ability to work on multiple projects at one time are few of the skills that upcoming practitioners should develop.

Others are ability to work with deadlines, good attention to detail and accuracy, strong IT skills, good knowledge of marketing techniques. The person should also have self motivation and good creative skills alongside the ability to work as a team player and like me, be a compelling storyteller.