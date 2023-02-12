How Idahosa ended our perennial water challenge – Ovia communities

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SEVERAL communities in Ovia South-West and Ovia North-East Local Government Areas of Edo state that make up the Ovia federal constituency have narrated how the lawmaker representing them in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa solved their perennial water challenges.

Leaders of the communities who spoke in separate interviews with newsmen, said that the lawmaker’s intervention saved them continuous trekking for several kilometres to get the essential commodity.

They said several appeals to both the state and local governments, past lawmaker’s representing the area, and individuals failed to yield to their humble request.



Some of the communities include Ulorin, Uwan-Esigie, Ahuobabekun, Ekiadolor and Iguobazuwa among others.

The spokesman of Ulorin, Ayotope Oladele, said they were trekking a long distance to fetch water from a stream.



According to him, “Even in the stream, we had to queue to fetch water especially during the dry season when the stream shrinks and the water gathered in a particular place.



“Because of the topography of the area, there is no single well and nobody could afford borehole as we are all poor farmers.



“It is from this same source we get water for both cooking, bathing and to wash. It has been a big challenge to us for a very long time and our cries were never heard by anybody until Hon. Idahosa’s intervention. “



In the case of Ekiadolor, the only public borehole was overwhelmed by the population till Idahosa came to ameliorate the situation.

A leader from the community, Stephen Imafidon said “Ekiadolor is the biggest single community in Ovia North East. Idahosa yielded to our request without waiting time and we are grateful for this. Before his intervention, water was out biggest challenge in the area,” he stated.



Idowu Adams from Iguobazuwa community said from what they experienced, politicians should adopt bottom-top approach in governance.



He posited that the assumption that they know the peopels need without dialoguing with them have not help matter.