How I made Nigeria, my dad more famous – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya

By Ada Osadebe

Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show former housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya has bragged about making his dad and Nigeria more famous.

The 26-year-old revealed this in a recent interview with Savvymedia. He claimed that he was responsible for entertainers becoming cool to be Nigerian.

He did, however, added that he is aware of the backlash such a comment would receive.

He said, “Not only have I made my father more famous but I’ve also made Nigeria more famous.

“This is the best time to be in the Nigerian entertainment industry and I’m one of the reasons why it’s cool to be us!.

Kiddwaya, however, did not provide more context to support his claims.

“I know some people will cry about the statement I just made,” he said.

“But I’m one of the few people that has had the pleasure of working with such established institutions in the western world, “Such as BBC, Channel 4/5, The Times, The Sun, and of course Hollywood giant Brian Cox, etc.

“And I continue to rep Africa and Nigeria! Carrying the flag of our nation. I also put Benue, my beautiful state, on the map!

“I did that when I was on BBN so if you don’t agree with my statement, then you can cry today, cry tomorrow and cry forever. Period!.”

Kiddwaya participated in the 2020 BBNaija Season 5 ‘Lockdown’ edition.

He is the offspring of a Nigerian business billionaire magnate, Terry Waya.

The Valley Agricultural And Foods Company is owned by the reality star and he is also the co-founder of AK Exports.