How Gov’s wife’s foundation rescued 14-year-old school dropout 

•Saater Pine in his new school

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

THE harsh economic realities in the country are obviously taking their toll on Nigerians. And not a few families are having a hard time coping with giving their children education. The alarming poverty level in the country has continued to compel many parents to pull their children and wards out of school as a direct consequence of the economic downturn.

The implication is the continuous spike and increase in the number of out-of-school children the country is harbouring and nurturing. While this has become a major challenge for the country given the danger it poses to the general well-being of the next generation, some well-meaning organisations have picked up the gauntlet to fight the challenge in order to end the drift. Some of these organisations, in a

rare show of humanitarian assistance, have chosen to support vulnerable and indigent children who, though willing and ready to acquire formal education, are handicapped due to a lack of funds and support.

One of them, the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, a non-governmental organisation set up by the wife of the governor of Benue State, Dr. Eunice Ortom, has impacted many lives within and outside Benue State through its scholarship scheme. The latest beneficiary of the ESLF intervention is 14-year-old Saater Pine, who in 2021 dropped out of secondary school over his parents’ inability to continue to pay his school fees due to lack of funds.

Saater (middle) with officials of the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation

He was at the time a JSS1 student in a Makurdi school, but for two years he abandoned school, and the hope of ever seeing the walls of a classroom again was dimming by the day.

However, fortune smiled on him when the new year brought renewed hope and testimony for the beleaguered teenager.

Saater became a beneficiary of ESLF’s scholarship programme when he was enrolled by the foundation in Mount Saint Michael Secondary School, Aliade, to continue his studies.

In a charge to send him off to school, ESLF’s Programme Manager, Tine Agernor, admonished him to make the best use of the opportunity to justify the Foundation’s investment and confidence in him. Agernor, who noted that the ESLF is in the business of impacting lives in diverse ways, said when the Foundation received the report of Saater’s plight, it promptly stepped in to have him return to school.

According to Agernor, the mission of ESLF is “to work with the poor and vulnerable towards poverty reduction, improved health, education, and agricultural services, by networking and partnering with relevant stakeholders.”

He said: “The ESLF’s education scholarship, which has been on from the onset, has supported and is still supporting many vulnerable and indigent students at both secondary and tertiary levels; giving hope to the hopeless and life to many whose dream of furthering their studies have been completely dead; once lost like Saater’s, but now found.”

An overjoyed Saater, who said he had been saved from dropping out again, thanked ESLF, its founder and Benue State’s first lady, Dr. Eunice Ortom, for giving him the opportunity to return to school and secure a better future for himself.