How do you play no limit Texas Hold’em poker?

Poker is a combination game whose current version dates back to the 19th century. According to Wikipedia, there are now more than twenty variants of poker. Some of them are not very popular and you have never heard of them like Chinese poker and Kuhn poker, while the most famous variant of poker ever is Texas Hold’em which you can enjoy in all casinos without a game stop freely.

In general, most cash games, tournaments, and even house games are Texas Hold’em games, or at least, derived from them. So, whether you want to enjoy poker games entertainingly or you want to get as much money as possible, you need to know how to play first. On this page, we will explain the rules and gameplay of the Texas Hold’em Poker, which applies to both non GamStop casinos and Las Vegas casinos as well.

Before the Game: One Player Gets the Dealer Button

If you play poker in a casino at non GamStop virtual casinos, there is a dealer who does all the shuffling and dealing of the cards. If you’re playing poker at home with friends, you probably have to share yourself.

This button indicates who would be the dealer in that hand if it should have been dealt, even if it is the software or dealer that actually deals the cards. The dealer button shifts each round (in poker we call this a hand) so that after each game, someone else has it in front of them.

Start of the Game: Two Players Place a Blind Bet

Every hand, two players are required to make a bet before the cards are dealt. The obligation to post the small and big blind shifts every hand. That way it stays fair and everyone gets a turn. The value of the blinds determines how big the pots get. The big blind is usually twice the value of the small blind. So if the small blind is $1, the big blind is usually $2.

The small blind is placed by the player to the immediate left of the dealer. The big blind is placed by the player to the left, so the player two to the dealer’s left.

Because there’s money (the two mandatory blinds) in the middle of the table before any cards are dealt, there’s something to play for right away. So the blinds stimulate and force the action in poker.

Each Player Gets Two Cards

When the two blinds have made their mandatory bets, the dealer starts dealing the cards. He deals the players at the table – starting with the small blind – one card in turn clockwise until each player has two cards. These cards are dealt face down and only the recipient may view them. It is extremely important that when you get your two cards, you view them in such a way that your neighbor cannot see them. If others at the table know exactly what you have, winning is a lot harder.

Fold, Call, or Raise

Now that everyone at the table has two face down cards, the first betting round begins. The first player to act is the player to the left of the big blind.

This player, like all other players, would like to win as much as possible or lose as little as possible, depending on the starting cards.

As a player you now have three different options.

Call

When you call, you go with the pot but don’t raise the bet yet. Calling is done by placing the value of the big blind.

Raise

When you raise, you increase the value of the bet. All players after you and the players before you who want to join can only do so by your specified size. So if you raise to $6, players can no longer call for $2, but they must also bet at least $6 to call.

Fold

If you fold, you give up. You then hand your cards face down back to the dealer. This keeps them separate from the rest of the deck so that any cards you folded are no longer in play for that hand.

Now that everyone has bet or folded, and the dealer has collected all the chips in the middle of the table, it’s time for the flop. The flop is the name for the first three community cards.

Dealing Community Cards

The dealer deals three cards face up on the table. These three cards can be used by all players to make the best possible combination.

With the first three cards visible to everyone on the table, another round of betting follows. This time it starts with the player who posted the small blind before the flop.

If all players have checked on the flop, or if there has been a bet and all players have folded or called, the fourth community card follows.

After dealing this fourth card, called the turn, the same betting round follows as on the flop. So again you can check or bet, and if there has already been a bet, call, fold, or raise.

The river is the fifth and final community card. With these five cards, in combination with the two hole cards, the players have to make do.

The final betting round now follows, similar to that of the flop and turn. Now is your last chance to check, bet, (re)raise, and fold. It’s the last chance to make money if you have a good combination, or to bluff if you don’t have a good hand.

If you have the best possible combination possible, you must bet when you close the action. So if there’s someone else behind you in the pot, you can check. But if you’re last, you have to bet.

End of the Game: All Players Show Their Cards

When the last betting round is over, and the players still in the game have both checked whether a bet has been made and players have called, then the showdown follows. Now it’s time to show the cards.

The player who last bet or raised on the river must be the first to show what he has. When all players have checked on the river, they usually start at the small blind with cards showing clockwise. Sometimes one looks at a previous round of play (preflop, flop, or turn) to see who should show first. The last player to bet or raise must then show his cards first.

After the first player has shown his cards, go clockwise to the other players at the table who still have cards. They all show their cards to see who has the best combination.