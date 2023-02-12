How Aito Osemegbe is helping retailers tackle institutional poverty by accessing much-needed credit

There is a reason why financial technology is one of the fastest growing sectors in Nigeria today. That’s because it is a leveler which possesses the unique advantage of reaching the financially underserved population of Nigeria, most of whom are grappling with institutional poverty. Fintech Company, Seta Credit takes it even further with its focus of providing much needed credit to these population running most of the small-scale businesses in Nigeria. In this interview, Seta Credit Founder, Aito Osemegbe, an expert in the retail and fintech industry, sheds light on the current state of retail credit access in Nigeria and how fintechs can help.

Can you tell us a little about yourself, your background in this industry, and your fintech business ‘Seta Credit’?

My name is Osemegbe Aito, and I am the founder of Seta Field Services and its subsidiary, Seta Credit. I have been working in the retail space for a decade, and in the African fintech space for four years. I have seen firsthand the challenges that retailers face in accessing the credit they need to grow their businesses. One of my core reasons for developing Seta Credit was to provide working capital to the hundreds of thousands of unbanked and underbanked retailers in Nigeria. These retailers do not have access to adequate credit because traditional banks rely on banking history. But Seta Field Services has worked hard to build a credit rating for these retailers based on their purchasing history. We have had to collaborate with records from invoices, key distributors, and market unions, and we have developed an algorithm for analyzing credit risk for these retailers.

What inspired you to start Seta Credit and tackle the challenge of limited credit access for retailers in Nigeria?

I have always been passionate about using technology to solve real-world problems. I saw how difficult it was for small and medium-sized retailers to access the capital they needed to grow their businesses, and I knew that there had to be a better way. Did you know that over 70% of neighbourhood store retailers rely on their daily profits to feed their families? What then happens if they are not able to buy enough goods to sell in the first place? Where would the profit to feed the family come from? This inspired me to start Seta Credit and tackle the challenge head-on. This is how we fight poverty in developing countries – by providing sustainable infrastructure that drives economic inclusion.

Can you elaborate more on why these small-scale retailers do not have access to adequate credit?

This is largely due to the traditional banking system in Nigeria which has stuck to some risk-averse, but outdated credit processes that do not favour these underbanked retailers. Additionally, the lack of credit infrastructure and the high cost of lending are also major factors that limit retailers’ access to credit. This is where Seta Credit comes in.

What new development does Seta Credit bring into the retail lending space in Nigeria?

Seta Credit differentiates itself from other fintechs in several ways. Firstly, we use alternative data sources, such as purchasing history, to assess the creditworthiness of borrowers. This contrasts with traditional banks and other fintechs, which typically rely on banking history and other conventional sources of credit information. Secondly, we have developed our own algorithms to assess credit risk. This enables us to offer loans at lower interest rates than other credit and financial institutions. Finally, we are deeply committed to making credit more accessible and affordable strictly for retailers in Nigeria. This sets us apart from other players in the market.

Can you discuss the major challenges you faced starting up and how you overcame them?

There were certainly many challenges we encountered while starting up. One of the biggest was building the infrastructure and technology we needed to assess the credit-worthiness of borrowers and offer working capital loans at affordable rates. We also had to build relationships with key stakeholders, such as invoice providers, distributors, and market unions, to gain access to the data we needed to assess credit risk. Despite these challenges, we were able to overcome them through collaboration and a commitment to finding innovative solutions.

Let’s talk about your traction. How has Seta Credit been received by retailers in Nigeria so far?

It has been very well received by retailers in Nigeria. We have already helped over 30,000 retailers across the country gain access to more working capital, helping them to grow their businesses and eradicate poverty. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled to be making a difference in the lives of so many retailers.

What do you think the future holds for the relationship between retail and fintech in Nigeria, and how do you see Seta Credit fitting into this future?

I believe that we will see continued growth and innovation in the retail-fintech space in the coming years. As more and more retailers adopt technology and seek out alternative sources of credit, fintechs like Seta Credit will play an increasingly important role in helping them to access the capital they need to succeed. I also expect to see more collaborations between retailers, fintechs, and traditional financial institutions, as all parties recognize the benefits of working together to create a more accessible and affordable credit market for retailers in Nigeria. At Seta Credit, we are committed to being at the forefront of this change by continuing to offer innovative solutions that help retailers, especially those who are unbanked and underbanked, to access the credit they need to grow and thrive.