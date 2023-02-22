How 77% of Nigerian shoppers make decisions from Facebook, Instagram contents

By Juliet Umeh

A 2023 report released by parent body of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, Meta has shown that 77 percent of Nigerian shoppers for the upcoming Islamic festive season, Ramadan, made their choices through Facebook and Instagram contents.

The report titled: ‘Ramadan and Eid Study’ was Meta’s annual global consumer research in partnership with a global public opinion and data company, YouGov, to understand the behaviours of people who observe Ramadan.

It included over 18,000 respondents from 12 countries including Nigeria during Ramadan in 2022.

The report noted that the booming e-commerce industry is significantly driving the digital economy in Nigeria. This reflects the transformation that social media brings, with people showing a renewed sense of purpose.

The research also highlights that 77 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria felt more connected to a brand after seeing Ramadan or Eid content on Facebook or Instagram.

It says: “The average number of reels created per day in Nigeria increased by more than four percent in the week after Eid versus the week prior to Eid.

“Ease of shopping during Ramadan is also a priority, with 84 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria agreeing it’s easier to complete their Ramadan shopping with personalised product and gift suggestions. 88 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria feel more connected to a brand through instant messaging during Ramadan and Eid.

The research also shows that 78 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria spend more time watching videos online during Ramadan and Eid.

Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, Enitan Denloye said:”Ramadan represents an opportunity for brands to build trust among shoppers, with 81 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria being more likely to trust a brand that partners with a trustworthy creator. The 2023 Ramadan season is an opportunity for businesses to meaningfully connect with shoppers and observers and unlock new opportunities for discovery.

“By understanding the behaviours and attitudes of shoppers, which is made available from this study, businesses can leverage the shift in mindsets and effectively reach their vast and diverse communities.”