Houses razed as petrol-laden tanker explodes in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A petrol-laden tanker, fell and caught fire in ldanre area of Ondo state, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Vanguard gathered last night, that the fire razed down the filling station and many houses.

An eyewitness account said that” the tanker, was at a filling station in the community to discharge the product into the underground tank of the filling station, through a big pipe when it caught fire.

” The tanker arrived at that petrol station this evening and as the workers in the station were discharging the fuel inside it into the underground tank, suddenly the fire began.

” It burnt down the filling station completely and the house beside the station was also burnt. But later the firefighters arrived on the scene and put out the fire.”

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident and there was no casualty in the inferno.

Odulami added that” The timely intervention of the men of the state fire service prevent the fire from causing more havoc.