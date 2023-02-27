Hoodlums set two persons, campaign offices ablaze in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Hoodlums have set ablaze two persons and the campaign office belonging to a candidate of the House of Representatives candidate under the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP in Tudun Wada LGA of Kano State.

The incident was said to have happened when the hoodlums in their numbers stormed the area, attacked the campaign office and set ablaze the building along with the two yet to be identified persons who were trapped inside a stationary Motor Vehicle.

The spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident, said as if that was not enough, the hoodlums regrouped and attempted to block the road leading to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Office when one of them was fatally injured and died in the process.

SP Haruna said, “On 26th February, at about 1600hrs, reports were received that, while the collation of results was ongoing at Tudun Wada LGA INEC Office, a group of thugs in large numbers mobilized and attacked the Campaign Office of NNPP House of Representatives Candidate and sets the building ablaze with two unknown persons in a stationary Motor Vehicle inside the building burnt to death as a result of the inferno.

“The hoodlums again mobilize and attempted to block the road leading to the INEC Office. Security personnel were immediately mobilised to the scene. One of the thugs was fatally injured and was rushed to Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

“Four other suspected thugs were arrested, as well. An Investigation is in progress,” he said.

Similarly, the Police Image-maker said the command has arrested four other suspects who attempted to set ablaze the INEC office in Takai LGA in the state.

“Earlier, on same date, at about 1430hrs, a group of hoodlums suspected to be political thugs attacked the INEC Office of Takai LGA where election results are collated. The hoodlums attempted to set the Office ablaze, but, a swift response from the Police and other security agencies prevented the attack, and four of the suspected thugs were arrested. The collation of the results was concluded peacefully and an investigation is in progress,” SP Haruna however stated.