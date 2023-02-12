Hoodlums behead Delta monarch over sharing formula of oil proceeds

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

The Delta State Police Command, Sunday, said it was on its toes to arrest those who masterminded the killing of the traditional ruler of the Aseomoku community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Okwudili Obi.

The monarch was beheaded by some assailants, following a leadership tussle over the sharing formula of oil proceeds in the community.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, while reacting to the incident, described it as sad, saying the “Command is not taking it lightly. We are on our toes to see that we arrest the hoodlums who perpetrated the dastardly act”

A dependable source who gave details of the incident said: “There was a leadership tussle in the community between two factions over the sharing formula of oil benefits they are receiving from one of the oil companies.

“One side is taking 60 per cent while the other group is taking 40 per cent, but this did not go down well with the other group which insisted that it must be the other way round.

“So, one of the groups took arms and attacked the community. They attacked the palace and killed the Head.”

He said two other persons were also killed during the attack and five others were wounded during the attack.