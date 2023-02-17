Hoodlums attack 4 banks, vandalise property in Lagos

As agitations against Naira scarcity across the country spreads, Epe town in Lagos state had its fair share of destruction of banks and properties by some suspected hoodlums.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that about four banks were vandalised by some suspected hoodlums in Epe, on Friday.

NAN reports that the attacks happened around 10:05 a.m. on Friday when some suspected hoodlums were spotted destroying bank properties in Epe.

NAN reports that Nigeria Police, however, intervened at the scene to restore peace and normalcy in the area.

NAN also reports that all efforts to speak with the Divisional Police Officer and some bank managers proved abortive.(NAN).