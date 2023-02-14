Honeywell Group, LSETF graduate 77 Lagos Innovates beneficiaries

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Honeywell Group Limited, in partnership with The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has concluded the third cohort of the youth-focused Lagos Innovates Programme with a graduation ceremony for 77 successful beneficiaries.





The graduation ceremony was hosted by training partner, Dataleum, a global talent accelerator, to celebrate the students who successfully completed the exhaustive 4-month training programme.





Commenting on the occasion, Honeywell Group’s Head, Corporate Services, Tomi Otudeko said: “We are proud of these beneficiaries who have worked tirelessly throughout the rigorous programme, and it has been a delight to see their faces light up. More importantly, we are encouraged by the impact this training has had on their lives and how it will cascade to 77 communities across the state.

“As a company, we are deliberate about investing in people and initiatives that will allow us to make a positive impact on communities and improve the lives of people. This partnership with the Lagos State Government through LSETF is a key aspect of building the economy of the state and the nation. We look forward to the next session of the programme and being enablers for the expanding vision for the country.”

Lagos Innovates’ Head, Startups, Hakeem Onasanya, said: “One of the major highlights of this initiative, aside from the number of young people we are able to support, is hearing about its impact from the beneficiaries. I applaud the graduates for their commitment to the programme, and we are optimistic that the graduates will go on to do astounding work in their new career path and in service to Lagos State.”