…as group declares support for lawmaker, donates campaign materials

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives and Member representing Isiukwuato/Umonneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Tuesday, called on Abia youth to take advantage of their technical skills and talents to leverage on technology and innovation by harnessing the number of opportunities available at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Onyejeocha made the call on the heels of a solidarity visit paid her by the youths of Obinolu, Ngodo, whom she received some youths of Obinolu, Ngodo who came to express their appreciation for the lawmaker’s influence that led to the siting of a Federal Polytechnic in their community, Umunneochi.

The youth who were led by their president, Uchenna Obieze, after thanking the lawmaker, used the opportunity to showcase a power bike built by a 26 year old, Chukwu Chidera Victor, one of the youths of the community, appealing on his behalf to help him develop his talent in order to make the production of the power-bike attract the world.

Meanwhile in her response while addressing the group, she (Onyejeocha) acknowledged and commended the group for the honour and recognition, while she appealed to them to support the APC governorship candidate in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, for the role he played in making sure that the polytechnic was sited in Isuikwuato /Umunneochi Federal Constituency.

On the power-bike manufactured by the young sharp, Victor, the federal lawmaker expressed excitement over the innovation on building a power-bike by a member of her constituency, saying it was time for the youth began looking beyond other sectors of the economy as technology is becoming a major drive in “our day-to-day life.”

Also she pointed out that for a country like Nigeria with over 200 million people to reach its full potentials, it must, like China, leverage on the power of technology to empower its growing number of youth who account for majority of its population.

According to the lawmaker, “This is what Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology was saying recently. This is what we are talking about. I am really impressed with your this talent.

“It was because of people like you that he has called on youths to take advantage of various platforms provided by his ministry to create innovative products and provide services.

“The Minister has assured the youths that his ministry is ready to support any innovation that will help grow the economy to solve national problems rather than seeking solution outside.

“So, I will introduce you (Victor) to the Minister of State, Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Iko, who accidentally is from this state, so that we can see how to take your issue up from there.”

The leader of the youth who earlier presented an art work of the lawmaker to her as token of appreciation for her achievements, appealed to her to consider more youth from the community in her next batch of employment scheme.

Meanwhile, earlier a group under the aegis of Amasiaka Group who also paid solidarity visit to Hon Onyejeocha has joined the legion of other groups in the state to declare support for the re-election bid of the lawmaker.

Chairman of the group, Samuel Chukwujekwu Amasiaka who also donated campaign materials to the lawmaker expressed confidence on her, noting that she is woman of high integrity who will always put the interest of her people above every other.

“Her landmark achievements have convinced them to give her another opportunity to continue with her impactful representation”, Amasiaka said.