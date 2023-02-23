Hold Abia govt responsible if I am harmed — Umeh Kalu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A former Attorney General of Abia State, Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN) has alleged a threat to his life, saying that the state government should be held responsible should any harm come to him or members of his household.

Kalu in a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, said that he has been receiving anonymous calls from some unnamed officials of the state government.

Kalu, who said he had long left Abia cabinet and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), revealed he has joined the Labour Party where he is currently the State Coordinator for Obi/Datti Presidential campaigns.

The former Commissioner for Justice informed that the threat mainly evolved out of the misplaced belief of the officials that he has the potential of exposing their serial acts of malfeasance due to his long stay in the service of the State government.

He added that the decision of his law firm to prosecute a legal brief of Okey Philip Igwe in his bid to reclaim his deputy governorship candidacy of the PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, was also another factor that had pitched him against the government.

He added: “I have had cause since leaving the service of the Abia State government in May 2019, to make similar complaints to the Inspector General of Police.

“In that complaint, I specifically mentioned principal officers of the Abia State government that had issued threats to me.

“Some of these threats came via surrogate phone calls and some were conveyed to my close relations for onward remission to me.”

Reacting, the state government through the Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnayo, described the allegations as futile gymnastics to curry public sympathy.

He urged Kalu to report the issue to the appropriate authorities for proper investigation.

He said: “Chief Kalu is a very well respected senior citizen of Abia State. He’s not just a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice but also one of our shining lights in the legal profession.

“I am not convinced that he would have personally issued such a press statement because he knows what to do since the numbers that called him are not anonymous and can traced with NIN and different forms of identification.

“He reserves the right to incident a proper report to the appropriate quarters and bring to justice those who purportedly and allegedly make a threat to his life.

“To my mind, those press statements as being bandied in the media is playing to the gallery and engagement in futile gymnastics meant to curry public sympathy undeservedly.

“The Umeh Kalu I know personally will not be party to such.”

In a similar stance, the spokesman of the Governor Ikpeazu, Onyebuchi Ememanka, told Vanguard that the governor’s disposition in partisan politics cannot be traced to such shenanigans as alleged by Kalu.

According to him, Abia has not recorded any case of politically motivated killing, assassination or mysterious disappearance of people since 2015 when Ikpeazu’s government came on board.

He said the governor had no time to pursue frivolities as he was busy with his political campaigns in Abia South senatorial contest, asking Kalu to approach the security agencies with the matter.