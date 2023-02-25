Hitch free polls in Abuja metropolis despite late arrival of voting materials

…voters lament

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Victoria Ojeme, Abuja

Abuja metropolis in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded a hitch free voting exercise in Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections that held nationwide.

Our correspondents who moved around Life Camp, Jabi, Garki, Apo districts and Lugbe suburb within the metropolis witnessed a huge turnout of voters.

The voters were seen conducting themselves in orderly manner to cast their votes.

However the voting materials arrived the units late, way behind the official time of 8:30 am.

At polling unit 073, City Centre opposite the headquarters of the federal fire service, the presiding officer, Oyikosola told Vanguard that they started at about 9:30, one hour behind scheduled.

She said that the collection of the voting materials took them some time.

The adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) however said “So far it’s been a smooth exercise”.

According to her, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was working well.

Similarly, her assistant who gave her name simply as Ifechi said “as you can see, the ballot boxes are almost filled up”.

The situation was also the same at Polling Unit 17, adjacent Defence Headquarters, City Centre, Area 8, Garki.

Vanguard observed a massive turnout of voters who were on the queue, eagerly exercising their civil responsibility.

The Presiding officer, Francis Ode told Vanguard that there were delays in the delivery of the material that made them to arrive around 9:30am at the polling unit.

He however said “so far, no issues at all. We have compliance with the voter”.

A voter at the unit, Evangelist Michael Anwo who set out early told Vanguard that the exercise was going on smoothly.

“I have been here since 7am and INEC came around 9 am thereabout. The exercise was not all that fast but it is moving faster now. There are no issue so far”, he said.

The situation was a little bit tense at a polling unit at Federal Housing, Lugbe within the suburb of Abuja metropolis.

While voters arrived early enough to cast their votes, INEC officials arrived with a list of names by 10: 45 a.m for people to sort out their names.

Situation report at Polling unit 34-06-02-164 located at EFAB Estate Apo, Akinlaja Joseph Close, as at 9.35am was that INEC officials were yet to arrive with voting materials.

Some party agents and voters said they arrived since 6.30am, waiting for arrival of materials.

Adamu Rekibu, an party agent for the Labour Party expressed his disappointment.

“Normally from the INEC they are not trying as a commission, I have been here since 7am.

“So many Nigerians who have not voted are here to vote because they want a change”, he said.

Similarly, Mike Ofoneke, an agent of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP also bared his mind.

“Everything is working accordingly and we believe INEC will be here soon. Though INEC has complained about logistics challenges. Turnout is impressive as people have come out in numbers to vote”, he said.

A first time voter, Collins Ifatoba expressed his excitement to cast his vote but felt disappointed by the late arrival of materials.

“I was expecting the official would have been here but they are not here. This is my first time and I am excited voting for the first time”, he said.

Also, David Ogundele was of the view that citizens should play a role in voting their leaders.

“I believe we should have a say in the process of choosing our leaders in the country. We must be able to choose the right leader to lead us to the promise land”, he said.

However, there was an uproar at Police Unit 019 at NEPA Junction, Apo where there were about 895 voters.

INEC officials arrived at about 11.20am with 2 BVAS Machine.

While one was functioning, the other was yet to be configured.

Similarly, the polling unit 018 located at Zone E, Legislative quarters, Apo did not record the presence of INEC officials as at 12 noon even as voters were patiently waiting.