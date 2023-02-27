High production cost, forex paucity real drivers of inflation — MAN

Says currency redesigning won’t impact inflation significantly

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that the real drivers of inflation in the country are increasing cost of production, high importation cost due to depreciation of the Naira and paucity of foreign exchange, forex, among other factors.

Director General, MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who stated this in a chat with Financial Vanguard, opined that redesigning the naira and sucking in the currency outside banks (CoB) may not have any significant effect on inflation as desired by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He noted that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) attributed the rise in headline inflation in January to the disruption in the supply of food products, increases in import cost due to the depreciation of the Naira and a pervasive increase in the cost of production.

His words: “This is contrary to the expectation of CBN that the currency redesign will help to tame inflation by bringing the hoarded currency into the banking system and giving CBN the chance to establish effective management of the monetary policy. It is now evident that redesigning the currency and sucking in the currency outside the banking system may not have any significant effect on inflation.

“You have a situation where the physical cash in circulation is only about 6.8 per cent of the total monies in the national economy. This means that the volume of money in the form of instruments such as deposits and bonds, for instance, far exceeds physical money. Additionally, we have, for more than two decades ago, had about 85 percent of our money in circulation outside the banks.

“What actually drives inflation has more to do with production and a number of other familiar challenges. In particular, you can easily see the hand of heightened insecurity which has hindered food production and hence food inflation. Another is the high importation and paucity of forex.

“There is therefore the need to address the real issues that fuel inflation by prioritizing the allocation of forex to the manufacturing sector, expand and deepen special funding windows for the real sector and decisively addressing the issue of insecurity so that we can curb food inflation.

“The currency redesign, amongst other objectives of CBN, is aimed at checking inflation that has assumed a worrisome dimension in recent times. The CBN report that indicated that 70% of CoB has been sucked in should be a commendable feat in the cashless policy of the apex bank. It is however a different scenario that is playing out with regards to inflation.

“It may well be that these are early days in the assessment timeframe and we may have to tarry a while to fully appreciate the full implications or outcomes of the policy. This is more so that the currency transition has become enmeshed in tardy implementation and occasioned needless disruption of businesses and everyday life of the people. Already we are seeing a dip of more than 25 per cent in sales for locally manufactured products.”