Herdsmen are gradually taking over our land, Delta monarch raises alarm

By Paul Olayemi

The King of Idjerhe kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey, the Udurhie 1, of Idjerhe kingdom has raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen are gradually taking over the kingdom as they have laid siege to the farmland of his people.

The monarch claimed that following the forceful occupation of their farmlands by the cattle nomads, in Okinigho, one of the communities in the kingdom, two persons were allegedly killed on their farms a few days ago.

He said the investigation showed that the herders have been occupying a piece of land close to Okinigho and have been farming watermelons while destroying the crops of other people.

The monarch accompanied by the police and Army with the local government council boss, Hon Oghenedoro Nelson Owoso, while speaking at the site of the alleged attack lamented that as a result of the herders’ menace, residents of the area have abandoned their farms.