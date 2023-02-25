Heavy security presence, as electoral materials arrive Kuje-Abuja

By Fortune Eromosele
Security personnel drawn from the Nigerian Army, Police, National Security and Civil Defence Corps, have mounted various polling units of the Kuje Area Council Abuja.
Election materials have arrived the Council, but voting was yet to commence as INEC ad-hoc staff were still yet to move out with the electoral materials to the various polling units of the Council from the Science Primary School, Kuje-Abuja.
