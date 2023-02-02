Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign train berth in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Thursday, there is presence of heavy security at the Freedom Park, venue of the event.

Both APC and the PDP in the state had been trading accusations over plots to disrupt the rally in the state.

However, the venue of the event is filled with different security personnel to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.

Combined operatives of Department of State Security, DSS, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Amotekun Corps, local hunters were stationed at strategic places inside the venue and the state capital.

Security presence is heavy at places leading into the venue, especially, Oke-Fia, Old-Garage, and Olaiya junction.