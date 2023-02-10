Healthgarde unveils Brand Ambassador at 3rd International convention

By Sola Ogundipe

It was festive fun at the Yard 158 on Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos recently when Healthgarde International held its 3rd Convention during which it unveiled International rugby superstar, Tendai Matariri as its new Brand Ambassador.

Speaking shortly after his unveiling, Matariri, popularly known as the “Beast”, who was in Nigeria for the first tme, praised Healthgarde for its achievements and successes, even as he noted that his Foundation was focused on creating opportunities for young people.

“I’m planning to introduce activities including sports to the communities, and would also start a rugby programme in Nigeria. I’m proudly South African and Healthgarde is also proudly African so we blend perfectly.”

Healthgarde is the first fully Nigeria-owned networking marketing company in the world, that also owns a Foundation.

The Chief Executive Officer, Healthgarde, Nneka Nwarueze, described the company as a “baby” that was birthed around 2020.

“I have been in network marketing for over 20 years and represented Swissgarde for about 17 years. When the company elaspsed its lifespan, we had to look for amn alternative for out people and that was the birth of Healthgarde.

“Within three years of existence, we have taken over 70 people to various destinations overseas, even as the Foundation has empowerd over 300 women in various programmes.

“We have four university graduates and about 15 pupils in primary school all on scholarship. Our products are natural, with known origin from African herbs.”

In the views of the Chief Operating Officer, Healthgarde, Lovelyn Bassey, the annual international convention is a platform for recognising top achievers in the company.

Her words, “This year, we brought several including the top achiever of the franchise from Uganda, and unveiled a South African as our Ambassador.

“We pride ourselves in not just being Nigerian, we are African, so in looking for a brand Ambassador we wanted a true representative in Africa, someone with the entrepreneurial spirit. It had to be somebody that when you look at his work and upbringing he also fits into the Nigerian story.”