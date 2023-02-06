Happy reunion as Umana fetes SPACO Class of ’76

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana and members of St. Patrick College, Ikot Ansa, Calabar Alumni Association, SPACO class of 1976, last weekend, enjoyed a merry reunion at Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo.

The meeting which was supervised by the president of SPACO Alumni Association, Calabar branch, Ntufam Asikpo Bassey, had in attendance the cream of the Nigerian political class, business magnates, top executives and leaders of thought afforded the old boys opportunity to rekindle friendship and they wined and dined with zest.

Among those present were members representing Eket/Onna/ Esit Eket/ Ibeno federal constituency, Hon. Pat Ifon, General Emmanuel Bassey (rtd.), Mr Alex Ikpeme, Mr Clement Ifon, Mr Gab Okulaja, who was elected interim chairman of the SPACO Class of ‘76, Arc. Ibe Igajah, Barr Uduak Uko, Mr. Ini Edoho, Mr. John Iwara, Elder Emmanuel Archibong, Mr Etuk Dan Etuk, Mr. Anìetie Archibong Akpan and other notable Nigerians.

Mr. Umana, who later hosted his classmates to a sumptuous dinner party at his residence in Uyo, expressed gratitude to God for keeping everyone in sound health and vitality.

He recalled the strict discipline and sound morals they received from their Alma mater and attributed their success in their chosen fields of endeavour to the strong academic and moral foundation SPACO was known for.

Similarly, in their separate remarks, members of the old boys appreciated God for good health and long life. They thanked the Honourable Minister for hosting them to a wonderful get-together and wished each other many more years of successful life.

The history of St. Patrick’s College dates back to 1930 when Monsignor James Moynagh took over the Prefecture of Calabar comprising areas now known as Akwa Ibom, Cross River States and Abakiliki district.