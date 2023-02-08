Halleys Homes aims to be top real estate marketing firm – Precious John

Success in real estate marketing doesn’t depend on any magic; rather, it depends on time-tested values like diligence, consistency, and trust. Precious John, one of the award winning real estate practitioners in Nigeria believes in this. Precious and her husband, Damilare Ojerinde, are joint proprietors and the sales director of the prestigious Halleys Homes and Properties Limited.

In her words: “What makes us different from others is that we are genuine and authentic. Our customer service is excellent and we put our client’s interest at heart. Customer satisfaction is important to us. Our sales figures also support the usage of this cutting-edge strategy for promoting real estate”.

Shedding light on what makes the company unique, she added: “We adopted commitment and reliability as our guiding principles. We solely work to add value to the Nigerian economy via the vehicle of real estate. It has required our time , energy and resources. Real estate is a tasking and demanding sector. We are innovative, we think creatively. We are passionate about what we do. Our reason for joining the sector stems from the desire to help investors invest rightly in Nigeria”.

Precious also noted that her aim is for Halleys Homes to be the top real estate marketing firm in Nigeria.

