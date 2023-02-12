Haima Health calls on young Nigerians to regularly donate blood

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS health challenges continue to soar high in the country, a nonprofit making organisation, Haima Health, Sunday, called on young Nigerians to regularly donate blood to save lives.

Haima Health made the call on the heels of the huge youth population in Nigeria, but unfortunately most of them do not volunteer to go for blood donation based on different sentiments.

According to Haima Health, there is an urgente need for young Nigerians to regularly donate blood.

It pointed out in a statement issued that, “Nigeria’s demographic remains heavily youth focused. Several reports state that we have the largest youth population in the world, with a median age of 18 years.

“About 70 per of the population are under 30, and 42 per cent are under the age of 15. Despite this teeming youth population, Nigeria only gets 27 per cent of its annual blood need according to data from the National Blood Transfusion Commission (NBTC), collecting only 500,000 pints of blood every year, leaving a shortfall of about 73.3 per cent.

“There is ample supply of young, healthy, and eligible blood donors, yet NBTC data shows that only eight per cent of Nigerians donate blood freely, mostly to relatives in need.

“This causes needless trauma and loss of lives for patients including pregnant women, people with sickle cell, cancer, and accident victims. This begs the question-why are more young people not giving blood despite increased access to information on blood donation?

“Haima Health, a NGO created to increase voluntary donation in Nigeria, set out to answer this question in its annual survey.

“Haima Health was set up by young people and has worked with youths since inception in 2016, creating the largest online voluntary blood donor database, the first of its kind in Nigeria. Haima Health allows people to register as voluntary blood donors that can be called on in emergency situations with over 4000 registered donors across Nigeria.

“Haima’s survey results showed that most donors are between age 26 and 40 years old (74%), and come from all geopolitical zones. Respondents ranged from people that have donated blood once to people that have donated more than a dozen times. Over 45 per cent were first motivated to give blood to help others, support people in emergencies and for religious reasons.

“Majority of first time donors had given their first donation before the age of 40 and donors were split evenly between men and women. For regular donors- frequent reminders, free transport, post donation meals and financial incentives were factors that would motivate them to donate blood regularly.”

Meanwhile, tracing factors that hamper blood nation, according to Haima Health, “The key factors that prevent regular blood donation include lack of time (36%), health issues, no information on where and when blood is needed, distance from donor centres coupled with transport challenges. A major deterrent is limited trust in the healthcare system, with several respondents concerned that they give blood freely, but it is then sold to patients.

Also added that, “These results are important for policy makers, healthcare providers, NGOs and other stakeholders to ensure that they design donation drives with the concerns and motives of donors in mind.

“It illustrates that more youth sensitisation needs to be done regarding blood donation to bust myths and misconceptions. For example, despite blood being donated freely, it has to go through a series of tests, storage and transportation in order to be classed as safe for patients, which is where the costs for blood units arise from.

“In addition, given rising socio-economic challenges, blood donation should be made as convenient as possible with provisions made for transportation and flexibility in timings.

It is vital for blood donation to be taught from adolescence, as evidence shows that the younger a person gives their first donation, the more likely they will be life-long donors. Most people can give blood if they are healthy, weigh between 50kg and 158kg, are aged between 18 and 66 (or 70 if you have given blood before). For women, they must not be on their period, pregnant or breastfeeding when donating.”

However, Haima Health asserted that most men can give blood four times a year while a woman three times a year.

“Donating blood has many benefits for young people, including burning calories, lowering the risk of cancer and maintaining heart health.”