Gunmen kill CRUTECH student, escape with bag

By Emma Una

GUNMEN, on Thursday afternoon, invaded the Cross River University of Technology and shot dead a student.

The gunmen according to a source in the school, Vicky Ima, drove into the school in a sienna car to where the student was sitting with his friends and shot him.

“The incident took place right in front of me and my friends. We were strolling past the Engineering Faculty when we saw some students sitting in a group and chatting and from nowhere a Sienna car drove towards them and one of the students stood up and ran. Some young men stepped out of the car and chased after him”

She said they shot their target from behind and when he fell, they went close to confirm if he was dead before firing a final shot on his chest and went ahead to using his shirt to cover his face.

She said the assailants took his bag which he was trying to escape with and went into their car and drove off

“We suspect one of those persons he was chatting with was providing those hoodlums where to locate him and when they came he knew he was the person they were looking for promoting him to take to his heels”

Our source said it was after the killers had driven off and gone outside the gate that the policemen providing security at the entrance to the school locked the gate and began searching those leaving the campus.

When Vanguard got to the scene of the incident, the place was deserted and the corpse had been evacuated.

Mr Onen Onen, the Public Relations Officer was not on seat when our reporter got there and his gsm number was not connecting