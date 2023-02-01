.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Gunmen, Tuesday night, attacked and killed the Madaki Jannaret, Mallam Shuaibu Fwangchi at his residence in Jannaret town, Pyam Chiefdom, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The state Police Command was yet to react to the incident but the late community leader has been buried, according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler of the Pyam Chiefdom, the Sum Pyam, HRH Charles Dakat, has paid a condolence visit to the family of Madaki Jannaret.

The Sum Pyam was accompanied by the District Head of Langai, Alhaji Tanko Bayero, and the District Head of Gindiri, Alhaji Tanko Adamu as he prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and appealed for calm as security agencies unravel the circumstances and perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Mourners have continued to throng the deceased resident, expressing sadness at the killing.

National Public Relations Officer of Pyam Youth Movement, PYM, Isa Kwarshak, while reacting, said: “The gunmen came to the residence of the slain Madaki Jannaret, Mall Shuaibu Fwangchi around 10.30p.m and succeeded in breaking the gate of his residence and got to his room, ordered him to come out and asked him to lie down before they shot him on the back of his head and the bullet shattered his skull. They left him in the pool of his blood.

“The gunmen that entered his residence were three in number. They also shot him severally on his stomach and chest. His wives were not around.”