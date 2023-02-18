Gunmen bomb Ogidi police area command, kill 3 policemen

.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Gunmen have again attacked the Ogidi Police Area Command in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, killing three policemen in the process.

It was the second time in five days the hoodlums attacked the station. During the first attack, one of the gunmen was killed and the policemen on duty were able to drive them away.

This time, they succeeded in causing colossal damage by burning the building and destroying other valuable items in the area command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed Saturday’s attack said the level of destruction was still being accessed.

Ikenga said:.”The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance. Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.

“However, the command observed with grave concern the loss of lives and valuables as a result of this attack.

“We call for calm as the police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space they desire to perpetrate their evil acts and enhance the safety of life and property in the state.”

He explained that the command has reinforced security in the area and urged the people not to panic.