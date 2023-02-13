Gunmen bomb Imo High court

By Chinonso Alozie

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday night attacked and razed down with explosives the offices of the high court in Oguta local government area of Imo state.

An eyewitness residing around the headquarter of Oguta local government area of the state where the incident happened confirmed to newsmen in Owerri.

She said that the attack which started at about 11:57 pm lasted about 30 minutes with several gunshots and explosions from the hoodlums.

According to the eyewitness who did not want her name mentioned in the report for security reasons, said: “Some of the things we heard they were saying that night was that there will not be an election in Igboland.

“We have said it before and we are repeating it no election in our land and no government we want our own administration. The sound we heard was like a bomb and the next thing was a fire. The explosion was like two times before we started hearing gunshots.”

However, this is coming not less than a week, a judge of the customary court in the same Oguta LGA, was shot dead by rampaging hoodlums. They dragged out the judge, Nnaemeka Ugboma, and shot him dead.

To this extent, the killings, and burning of state properties have heightened fear in the minds of the residents of the area who said they have no option but to relocate after the election.

At the time of filling this report, the. State police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the matter.