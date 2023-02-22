Home » 2023 elections » Gunmen attack Rivers media house three days to presidential poll
February 22, 2023

Gunmen attack Rivers media house three days to presidential poll

Gunmen, on Tuesday night, attacked a media house in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers state.

The facility houses Atlantic Television and Wish FM in the Ozuoba area of the state

According to reports, the gunmen attacked the complex with improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

There was no casualty recorded as of the time of filing this report.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 25.

