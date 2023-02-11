Gunmen attack, kill 3 soldiers in Delta     

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

THERE is tension in Kwale and Asemokwu, Ndokwa West and East Local Government Areas, Delta State respectively, as about three soldiers have been repordedly killed by unidentified gunmen.

The attack which took place on Thursday, came after one person was allegedly beheaded at Asemokwu community, following a communal crisis.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State command, DSP Bright Edafe, could however not confirm the incident.

There were conflicting reports on the circumstances surroung the killing of the military personnel at the time of filing this report.

Sources said there had been communal crisis over the ownership of the land on which an oil company is operating in Asemokwu.

“The crisis has been lingering for over seven years and there are factions. Unfortunately, one of the factions was attacked and they beheaded one person and injured about four or five persons.

“Those that were injured were taken to one of the hospitals in Kwale. Along the line, some persons decided to go and attack the hospital. Along the way, there was an Army check point. They ran into the check point and had a shoot out and from what they are saying, they brought down two soldiers” a source said.

Another source who spoke in a similar vein said another soldier who sustained injuries during the gun duel died as he was being taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba for treatment.

Another source said the soldiers were returning from a peace keeping mission in Asemokwu

when they were ambushed by the hoodums.

He said: “There was conflict in one of one of the villages in Ndokwa East and somebody was killed. The soldiers now went for a peace keeping mission and on their way back, some boys followed them and opened fire at them at Kwale and two of them were shot dead”