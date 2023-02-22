Guber poll: Abia North group drops Bishop Onuoha, adopts Alex Otti

Otti

By Steve Oko

Four months after adopting Bishop Sunday Onuoha as its consensus governorship candidate, Abia North Political Project Group, Wednesday, adopted the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti as its consensus candidate.

The group in a press conference in Umuahia cited lack of preparedness and noncommittal to the project by Onuoha as reason for the withdrawal of its earlier endorsement of his candidature.

According to the group, key considerations for the choice of Otti were capacity, credibility, competence, sound health, political party and knowledge of good governance.

Director General of the group, Dr Uduma Nnate, who read from a prepared speech, said Bishop Onuoha was not prepared for the election.

The speech which was jointly signed by the Secretary, Samuel Okorie; and Women Leader, Eziada Julieth Silas, said Abia North could no longer afford to wait for an unprepared candidate, hence the switch of camp.

“Since October 24th, 2022 till date (about two weeks to the election), apart from pockets of endorsements from few organizations and groups, there is nothing on ground to show that Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha is preparing for Governorship Election.

“He has no campaign office, no campaign vehicles, no campaign posters, no campaign billboards, no campaign council/team in the state, local government areas, wards and polling units like others etc.”

The group also cited the confusion over the alleged suspension of Bishop Onuoha by a faction of African Democratic Congress, ADC.

” Election is few days away. About a week ago, factional state Chairman of ADC, Don Norman and his Exco in a press conference, suspended Bishop Sunday Onuoha from the party citing anti- party activities and same lack of preparedness as basis for his Suspension. The Exco even went ahead to appoint a new governorship candidate.”

It further read:”In view of the above, as a proactive and sagacious political think tank, the leadership of Abia North Political Projects Group, considers Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha as no longer capable, competent and sellable to be our Consensus Candidate.

“The group has therefore looked inward amongst the other candidates for a more capable, dependable and winning Candidate for Adoption as our new consensus Candidate.”

On the choice of Otti, the group said:”He is a dependable man of character, and most prepared to win the forthcoming governorship election in Abia”.

The group which insisted that power should return to Abia North in 2023, noted that 11 out of the governorship candidates are from Abia North, hence the need for the zone to produce a consensus flag bearer.

Responding, the Director General of Alex Otti Campaign Council, Hon. Acho Obioma, thanked the group for its wisdom to support the Labour Party candidate, whom he said, was God -sent to rescue Abia from under development.

He said that anyone who loves Abia should not think of allowing the ruling party to continue in power to avoid destroying what remains of the state.