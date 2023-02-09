2023: Oborevwori has the capacity to govern Delta – Uduaghan

…says he will not fail Deltans

By Festus Ahon

IMMEDIATE past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, yesterday, said the State PDP gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming elections, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has the capacity to govern the State.

Speaking at the Palace of the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom in Otor-Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area of the State, where Chief Sheriff Oborevwori went to seek for royal blessings from Isoko Traditional Rulers, Uduaghan described Oborevwori as a very humble person.

Saying that Deltans would not regret making Chief Oborevwori their next Governor, Uduaghan said; “our royal fathers, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is well known in the state for his humility. He has wonderful crisis management skills. He worked with me as Special Adviser on Security and he made sure the state was safe for investors.

“He is a man of the people and he can interact with anybody. Power belongs to God and there is no transition that is always easy and Rt Hon Oborevwori has had his fare share. People will blackmail you and carry so many rumours here and there about you.

“Our Governorship Candidate has passed the heat, he has paid his dues and now ready to face the task of piloting the affairs of the state as a governor. I trust him, he will not fail Deltans and I will not be here if I do not trust him.

“He has the capacity and well prepared to lead the state. I want to assure our respected royal fathers that he is the best Governorship Candidate to rule our dear state. I am standing on behalf of all well meaning Deltans.

“I am bold to say that he is the right man for the job. I want to appeal to you to tell your subjects in your various kingdoms to vote him and all other PDP candidates”.

In his remarks, Rt Hon Oborevwori, said; “I want to be Governor for all Deltans and Isoko nation will not be left out. I am a Pan Deltan and a unifer. I am coming to do more for Deltans from where our governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of PDP, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa will stop on May 29th, 2023.”

Oborevwori who also met with members of the Delta Ijaw Traditional Forum, said; “Please, vote for me, vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi because that is the ticket that will rescue the nation. Our people should vote for all candidates of the PDP”.

Responding on behalf of other monarchs, the Chief Host and Vice Chairman of Isoko Traditional Rulers, HRM Romanus Ejirememe Inana, the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom, told Oborevwori to remember the Isoko nation when he gets if elected.

He said; “we will support your aspiration. We will give you the needed support and as Traditional Rulers, we want to play pivotal role in your government”.

Chairman of Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum HRM, Elder Timiyan, Agbonu Torububor 1, the Paramount Ruler of Ogulagha Kingdom, said; “you are a well respected Speaker and as a grassroot politician, there is no doubt that you will remember the riverine area in terms of development and also spread development to the three Senatorial Districts in the State.

“Use the oil money to develop the people producing the oil. Things are going to be better for Nigerians if PDP comes on board again”.