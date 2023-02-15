Group to create 10,000 job opportunities with new food services initiative

By Ezra Ukanwa

AS part of efforts to reduce the statistics of unemployed youths and contribute positively to Nigeria’s economy, Eatrite Food Services West Africa in partnership with one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest restaurants, Herfy, has said it will provide about 10, 000 jobs for Nigerians with move to establish 50 food services outlets across Nigeria.

The group made this disclosure, on Thursday, during the launching of one of its outlets, in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists, the chairman, Eatrite, Alhaji Isa Inuwa, while expressing excitement over the initiative said the partnership would attract several diplomatic gains.

He said: “We’re getting investment from them in terms of equipment, etc. And of course expertise. Secondly, we’re getting training. On our own side, we are creating employment, we are generating wealth. The foundation of any diplomacy is strategic interest and most times this strategic interest is economic.

“So, when you have two countries, cooperating, investing in each other, selling goods or services one way or two ways, what you’re actually doing is you’re enhancing their diplomatic connections as it were, and bringing the people together, and of course exchanging culture because part of the food we’ll be selling here although it is Nigeria, but is of Saudi origin.

“So, yes, we have plans and our plans are essentially around establishing additional restaurants and we have plans for 50 in no distant future. Now, don’t look at just the numbers of restaurants, look at what will happen if you open a single restaurant like this.

“You are generating demand for inputs, potatoes, rice, tomatoes, eggs etc. And when you do that, you are actually getting people to work, you’re getting people to have money in their hands, you’re getting people to have employment, for people to be able to send their children to school, and so on and so forth.”

On his part, the franchise director, Mohammed Salim Han, said: “We have signed the contract of 50 stores within 10 years and this is the first store opened today successfully. We will be opening another store on the 19th of February.

“Nigeria is one of the largest country and your population is more than 200 Millions. So, definitely this country needs more concept and more brand to come in, so I think this was a good opportunity for us to be here before the other international champ comes.”