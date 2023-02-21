Group reaffirms victory for Tinubu/Shettima at the poll

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: A group , South south Movement for Tinubu/Shettima ticket has reaffirmed hope that Nigerians will vote massively for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC ,Alhaji Bola Tinubu and his Vice , Alhaji Kashim Shettima at the presidential poll on Saturday.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr Eyengho Samuel Besidone at a media parley in Warri , Delta state harped on the gains the country will enjoy with Tinubu and his Vice as president and Vice president respectively.

Flanked by other leaders of the group, Eyengho said it was clear during campaigns by the APC presidential candidate, Alhaji Tinubu that he had acceptance across the country, describing him as a champion of the peoples course.

Continuing Eyengho said Tinubu has also promised to strengthen the component units of the Nigerian federation, adding that he is a unifier.

“Tinubu has over the years promised to tackle restructuring with a view to strengthening the component units of the Nigeria Federation, which will grow according to their potentia. Tinubu is the true Nigeria that can be best described as a unifier”.

He said when Tinubu denounced the naira scarcity it was because of the suffering masses, adding that he had a long history of struggle on the side of Nigerian people, noting also that those allegedly working against in the name of cabal were insignificant in the political rating.

“Our Principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not disturbed by the Naira Redesign, his worries are that the masses are gravely affected. The shout and alarm are rooted in his usual character as a champion of the commoners as exemplified in his NADECO and the Military junta struggles.

“They are of no consequences, these are the cabal who couldnt influence the outcome of the APC primary, where the delegates were all known to them and the numbers were reasonably small, they shall remain inconsequential and insignificant in the general election.

“From all indications, our principal Bola Ahmed Tinubu is winning landslides in the February 25th, 2023, general election based on our conviction and track records. We, therefore, humbly call on our eligible voters across the South-South geopolitical zones to turn out in their numbers to vote BOLA AHMED TINUBU and the APC in their respective polling units.

“Our principal has trans versed the length and breadth of the Nigerian state and in some cases twice and thrice as the case may be with his idea of a Renewed hope, all through the electioneering campaign period, he has spoken to the heart of Nigerians what he has in the offing. In return, the acceptance is overwhelming .

“The APC has structures in all 36 states.The show of capacity thus far by the 22 APC governors who are irrevocably committed to the Tinubu/Shettima Tickets especially those from the Northern extraction of the country. Additionally, even some of the PDP Governors particularly the aggrieved G5 governors , who were betrayed, mocked and as such have exhibited genuineness in their quest for equity and the unity of the Nigeria State.

“Furthermore, while traversing the nook and crannies of the country, our principal has been able to convince Nigerians that modern-day infrastructural development and sustainable policies, especially on Education, security, economy, social, IGR, tourism, transport, commerce, information Technology to mention a few, of Lagos state can be replicated across the Nigeria State.”