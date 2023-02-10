Group raises questions over revocation of Atala Oilfield Licence

.As host community threatens to shut it down

By Adesina Wahab

A pressure group, the Bayelsa Integrity Group, BIG, has wondered why the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the revocation of the licence of OML 46, also known as Atala Oilfield, be reversed has not been carried out by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources many months after.

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Mr Martin Amasentei, described the non-reversal of the revocation as an affront on the people of the state which accounts for a large chunk of the oil that brings foreign exchange to the country.

Also, the BIG boss noted that it was also a painful thing that out of the 10 oil licences revoked and which the President said should be reversed, nine had been complied with leaving only the Atala Oilfield’s licence.

“This is even more painful when one considers the fact that a prominent son of Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva, is the Minister of State in that ministry and he is also a former governor of Bayelsa and cannot say he does not know the history of that particular oilfield and how Bayelsa State got the licence in the first instance.

“How can one now describe the situation in which a presidential directive has not been implemented many months after? It is even unbelievable that the company that took over the oilfield was incorporated in 2019 with no technical and financial capabilities. We want answers to the questions as to why other oil blocs were spared and only OML-46 also known as Atala Oil Field that was taken away from the people of the state.

“We are seeking answer to the question of who are the real promoters of Halkin E&P. This company was incorporated in September 2019 and it immediately took over OML 46. Our investigations showed that the company was registered with RC 16113 on the 5th of September, 2019 after it reportedly invested $60million as well as satisfying all relevant conditions precedent for re-allocation. The registration process was done in a record time and the jiffy with which it was done was more than amazing”.

Amasentei insisted that the claims of some people that they were acting on the orders of the President to revoke the oil field should be subjected to a thorough investigation because new evidence had proven that there was no such directive.

He recalled that the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions during their public hearing, discovered that the claim of a presidential order was false.

“The Senate in plenary, upon submission of report by the committee totally condemned in unison, the criminal act of the NUPRC (DPR) and directed the compliance with the presidential directive to return Atala Oilfield to their original owners, which is the Bayelsa State government.

Meanwhile, the people of Azagbene Federated Communities in Ekeremor Local government Area of Bayelsa State, the host community of the Atala Oilfield have threatened to shut down the facility.