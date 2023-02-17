Group endorses Omo-Agege, Awhinawhin, Agofure for 2023 polls

The Quality People in Politics, (QPIP) a political pressure group of politicians in Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Areas of Delta State with membership drawn from all major political parties in Nigeria has endorsed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President and APC gubernatorial candidate in the March 11, polls for governor, declaring that the Orogun-born political tactician was the best person to take over from governor Okowa on May 29.

The group also endorsed the candidature of Solomon Awhinawhin for House of Representatives and Onoriode Agofure for House of Assembly, Ughelli North Constituency 2.

Addressing newsmen after a general meeting of the group in Ughelli, Delta State, National President of QPIP, Olorogun Ovie Akatugba disclosed that the decision to support the three men was taken after a painstaking evaluation of candidates for the positions by all members at the meeting, stressing that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC was confirmed as the best material and candidate to beat in the coming polls.

Describing Ovie Omo-Agege as the ‘Omovodjotu’ of Delta politics, the group agreed that of all the candidates for the coming general elections, he said the Deputy Senate President stands ahead of the others in terms of competence, capability, doggedness and ability to deliver the dividends of democracy for the people, adding that Omo-Agege stands a better chance of defending Urhobo interests in the coming years.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has proven beyond doubts that he is a man among men. As Deputy Senate President, he has touched lives, brought development to every nook and cranny of Urhoboland.

“There is hardly a community in the whole of Delta Central that has not felt the impact of Omo-Agege’s representation in the senate. He is the best for 2023 and we have decided to deliver him in the coming election irrespective of party affiliations,” Olorogun Akatugba, former Supervisor for Health, Ughelli North Local Government Area declared.

For the House of Representatives, the group noted that Hon Solomon Awhinawhin of the PDP has experience and is primed to return to the National Assembly.

‘’If you want to see if you can swim, do not frustrate yourself with shallow water. It is better you launch into the deep and fish in the deep sea so that you can bring the best for the people. Quality People in Politics in Ughelli North/Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Areas support Solomon Awhinawhin for House of Representatives because the purest gold is produced by the hottest furnace. Hon Awhinawhin is the purest candidate. It is better to be honest with God than to be hypocritical. Awhinawhin stands out among the candidates.

‘’For the House of Assembly for Ughelli North constituency 2, the best material is Hon Onoriode Agofure. Agbarho has not been favoured in terms of representation of the constituency. In 2011, Hon Jerkins Gwede spent just about 2 years in the House. In 2015, Hon Abel izomare Oharume was removed by the Courts and the same fate befell Hon Moses Anaughe in 2019 when he spent just 6 months in the House before he was removed by the Courts. The number of years Agbarho has been in the House is not up to one tenure. We may have experienced setbacks in the past but in the 2023 elections it is the turn of Agbarho.

‘’To fall is not failure. Agbarho has fallen twice but when you fall pick up something. The brightest thunderbolt is the one that is being elicited from the darkness. Hon Agofure is the greatest thunderbolt for Ughelli North Constituency 2. Uwherun has been more favoured on issue of the House of Assembly than Agbarho. From our records it is the turn of Agbarho to produce the next House of Assembly.

‘Onoriode Agofure performance as a sitting councilor is enough to justify his election to the House of assembly. He used his personal resources to fix the Ovwodokpokpor junction road, he also fixed Orho market road junction; he has empowered many of our youths and women and the last Christmas was a bumper one in Agabrho due to his generosity. We crave the indulgence of all to support Hon Onoriode Agofure to victory in the coming elections,” the Aroghene of Agbarho Kingdom declared.